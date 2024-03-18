Yemen PM: UN Roadmap Hampered By Houthi Hostilities' Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, March 18 (KUNA) -- Yemeni Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak said the prospects of peaceful solution to Yemen's political crisis have diminished due to the escalation of the Houthi hostilities in the Red Sea.

The efforts to realize the roadmap, proposed by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg in late December, 2023, have been hampered by militant attacks of the Houthis on international shipping lines in the Red Sea, he said.

Bin Mubarak made the comments during his meeting with heads of Yemen's overseas diplomatic missions on Monday.

The meeting focused on stance of the Yemeni government on the latest regional developments, notably the situations in Palestine and the Red Sea, according to Yemen News Agency (SABA).

The threats posed by the Houthi attacks on international shipping lines through the Red Sea resulted in designating the group as an international terror organization, Bin Mubarak told the Yemeni ambassadors.

He noted that the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have nothing to do with the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip, refuting the Houthi claims to the contrary.

The stance of the Yemeni government maintains firmly supportive of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and opposed to the brutal aggression of the Israeli occupation on the Palestinians, he reaffirmed.

The Yemeni prime minister strongly denounced the policy of starvation being practiced by the Houthi militia against the Yemeni people, reiterating the call for scaling up the relief effort for the Yemeni people.

He asked the Yemeni diplomats to lobby for international response to the humanitarian disaster in Yemen and the environment disaster resulting from the sinking of the cargo ship Rubymar which was struck by two Houthi missiles in the Gulf of Aden near the Bab al-Mandab Strait on February 18. (end)

