Three More Families With Children Returned From Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three more families with children have managed to leave the temporarily occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced this on Facebook .

One of the families lived in Enerhodar. They are employees of the currently seized Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, with a three-year-old child. Having refused to cooperate with the Russian pseudo-authorities, they have been subjected to searches, threats, intimidation, coercion, physical violence, detention, and interrogation.

Another family, a mother and her eight-year-old son, were hiding with their grandparents. The boy was studying online at a Ukrainian school. One day, Russians came to their house to search it.

"Fortunately, the Russians did not enter the room where the schoolboy was studying and had laid out books in Ukrainian. Now the child is in Ukraine and can receive education in his native language and not hide," the ombudsman said.

Another child who was returned to the government-controlled territory is a nine-year-old boy from the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region. He was studying at a Ukrainian school online at his own request.

His mother was persistently offered to send her child to Tatarstan for "vacation". The woman constantly wrote refusals, as she knew of cases when children did not return from such "vacations".

"Now our Office, together with partners and other government agencies, will ensure that children and their families receive the necessary assistance and support," Lubinets said.

According to him, law enforcement agencies have already talked to the families to determine what crimes the Russian invaders committed.

All families have been offered free medical and psychological assistance.

As Ukrinform reported, Reuters published a major investigation into how Russian officials and collaborators abducted Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.