'Army Of Drones' Destroyed 88 Enemy Tanks In Past Two Weeks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of strike units supported by the Army of Drones project destroyed 88 enemy tanks in the past two weeks.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said this in a post on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian drones on the front continue to successfully disarm the Russian army. During this time, they destroyed 88 tanks, 174 armoured combat vehicles, 180 trucks and 133 cannons," the post says.

According to Fedorov, "there will be more drones and technologies on the front. The number of occupiers and their equipment will be less, respectively."

As reported, the 'Army of Drones' is a project launched by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This is a comprehensive program that includes a systematic purchase of drones, their repair, and training courses for relevant specialists.

Photo is illustrative