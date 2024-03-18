Volunteers Deliver Food, Water To Ukrainian Truck Drivers Stranded On Border With Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of the Step by Step in Kraków movement together with the Consul General of Ukraine in Lublin Oleg Kuts delivered water and food to Ukrainian trucks stuck in queues at the border.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin said this in a post on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

"We sincerely thank the Step by Step in Kraków volunteer movement for the initiative and joint action to deliver food and water to Ukrainian drivers who are forced to stand in long lines at the Polish-Ukrainian border. This initiative is about more than just helping. It is about joining forces and supporting our citizens who find themselves in a difficult situation," the diplomatic mission said.

Consul General Oleh Kuts thanked the volunteers for their continued help and support.

As reported, since February 9, 2024, Polish farmers have been protesting near the border with Ukraine on the roads leading to checkpoints. The main demands of the protesters are a ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and Poland's abandonment of the European Green Deal.

Farmers are preparing a new nationwide strike with road blockades for 20 March.