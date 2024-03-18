               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DPRK Top Leader Guides Artillery Firing Drill


3/18/2024 7:08:21 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Mac 19 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), guided a firing drill by the country's super-large multiple rocket launcher battery, yesterday, the first company-level salvo firing demonstration of the powerful weapon.– NNN-KCNA

MENAFN18032024000200011047ID1107992796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search