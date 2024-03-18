DPRK Top Leader Guides Artillery Firing Drill

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Mac 19 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), guided a firing drill by the country's super-large multiple rocket launcher battery, yesterday, the first company-level salvo firing demonstration of the powerful weapon.– NNN-KCNA

