Kuwait Amir Visits National Guard

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 18 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited on Monday Kuwait National Guard and delivered a speech on the occasion.

In his speech, His Highness the Amir said that he is pleased with such visit which coincide the blessed month of Ramadan, and in confirmation of the great values and authentic principles that our dear Kuwaiti leadership and people have upheld throughout the years.

The visit by His Highness the Amir to congratulate its leadership, commanders and all its affiliates on this holy month, praying to Allah Almighty for many returns it to our Islamic and Arab nations, our beloved homeland and its honorable people with goodness and blessings.

His Highness the Amir added "my brothers and sons (Guardians of the Homeland): This place has witnessed over decades clear fingerprints, entitled (achievement and excellence) in all fields: military, security, administrative, medical and technical, the pillars of which were laid down by my dear brother His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the National Guard Chief, wishing great health and care."

The Amir noted "we remember with admiration and pride Sheikh Salem's journey, which culminated in this military-security institution reaching a distinguished position among the relevant authorities at all levels: local, regional and international, stressing at the same time the need to continue such excellence work, so that the National Guard remains the vital role of support for the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, the General Fire Force and state institutions, especially those of a strategic nature.

His Highness the Amir commended as well the efforts that culminated in the development of various National Guard camps, including the shooting ranges camps of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali, which refined the skills of National Guard personnel.

Kuwait Amir also congratulate the opening of the specialized clinics, the dialysis ward, and the diagnostic radiology center at the new specialized medical center in Tahrir camp.

After the speech, National Guard Undersecretary Hashim Al-Rifaie delivered a speech marking the visit of His Highness the Amir.

In his speech, Al-Rifaie said on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Chief of the National Guard, and Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the National Guard, and all members of the National Guard, commanders and forces, we express our great pleasure for this blessed visit.

"It gives me great pleasure to extend to your Highness the Amir and to the Kuwaiti people our warmest congratulations and blessings on the holy month of Ramadan, wishing to you and our dear homeland and the Islamic world prosperity, and blessings.

Al-Rifaie also remembered, during his speech, the Late Amir Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah.

"We take this opportunity to renew our pledge, and obedience to the leader of our country His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces," Al-Rifaie added. (end)

