US Denounces N. Korean Ballistic Missile Launches

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 18 (KUNA) -- The US Dept. of State reiterated strong condemnation of the ballistic missile launches by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) following the one carried out on Monday.

"These launches, like all other ballistic missile launches in recent years, are in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions," said the Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel at a press briefing.

"They pose a threat to regional and international peace and security, and we continue to consult closely with the Republic of Korea, Japan, and other allies and partners about the best way to engage with the DPRK, deter aggression, and coordinate international responses to the DPRK's violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions," Patel added. (end)

