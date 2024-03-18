Gourmet Galle: A Culinary Extravaganza On The South Coast Of Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Gourmet Galle, the partner festival to the esteemed Galle Literary Festival, launched an exceptional 12-week culinary celebration on the picturesque shores of the south of Sri Lanka.

Conceived by Geoffrey Dobbs, the festival Director, and founder, Gourmet Galle brought people out of the wintry cold and dark countries, offering an extended food festival experience amidst the tropical coastal landscape.

Festival Manager Eliane Sterchi spoke to Colombo Gazette about the event.