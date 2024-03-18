               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PSA On Cattle Smuggler In Jammu


3/18/2024 7:06:48 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A suspected cattle smuggler was arrested and lodged in the central jail here under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on Monday, police said.

Ghulam Murtaza, a resident of Asrar Abad Sidhra village on the outskirts of Jammu, was arrested after a warrant of arrest under the PSA was issued against him by the deputy commissioner, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murtaza is a notorious smuggler who was named in six FIRs registered at different police stations of Jammu district for smuggling bovine in an organised manner and posing a threat to peace and order, they said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Man Booked Under PSA For 'Unlawful Activities' In J&K's Rajouri Duo Booked Under PSA

MENAFN18032024000215011059ID1107992769

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search