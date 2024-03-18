Minor Boy Injured In Leopard Attack In Central Kashmir's Budgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A minor boy was injured after being attacked by a leopard in Samsan Khansahab village in Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday evening.
An official told news agency Kashmir scroll that the boy identified as Saqib Javid Son of Javid Ahmad dar of Samsan Khansahab was attacked by the leopard when he was playing outside his home.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that soon after the attack, family members and other people rescued the boy.
He added that the boy was immediately rushed to a nearby health facility for necessary treatment.
He said that the condition of the injured was said to be stable. Read Also Man In Sumbal Injured In Leopard Attack Leopard Kills Minor In North Kashmir's Handwara
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18032024000215011059ID1107992768
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.