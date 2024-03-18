Minor Boy Injured In Leopard Attack In Central Kashmir's Budgam

An official told news agency Kashmir scroll that the boy identified as Saqib Javid Son of Javid Ahmad dar of Samsan Khansahab was attacked by the leopard when he was playing outside his home.

He said that soon after the attack, family members and other people rescued the boy.

He added that the boy was immediately rushed to a nearby health facility for necessary treatment.

He said that the condition of the injured was said to be stable.

