Amazon’S Early 2024 Deforestation At Six-Year Low

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Amazon rainforest's deforestation rate in Brazil reached a six-year low in the first two months of 2024.



The Imazon Institut reported a 63% decrease to 196 km2 from 523 km2 in the same period of 2023.



This marks a significant step towards the goal of zero deforestation by 2030, yet challenges persist, emphasizing the need for governmental action in land demarcation and conservation.



All Brazilian Amazon states, except Maranhão, saw deforestation declines. Maranhão experienced a 14% increase, highlighting the uneven progress across the region.



Mato Grosso, Roraima, and Amazonas were the top contributors to deforestation, accounting for 77% of the total.



The detailed state-wise deforestation data reveal the varying impact across the Amazon.



Imazon uses the SAD system, detecting deforestation in areas as small as 1 hectare, showcasing more refined data than the government's Deter system.







This precise monitoring plays a crucial role in directing efforts to combat climate change and preserve the Amazon's biodiversity.



The significant reduction in early 2024 deforestation rates underscores the effectiveness of monitoring and the importance of continued vigilance and strategic action to protect this vital ecosystem.

Here are the Brazilian deforestation figures by state:







Mato Grosso: 63 km2 (32%),



Roraima: 58 km2 (30%),



Amazonas: 31 km2 (16%),



Pará: 26 km2 (13%),



Rondônia: 9 km2 (5%),



Maranhão: 8 km2 (4%),



Acre: 1 km2 (less than 1%),



Amapá: 0 km2 (0%),

Tocantins: 0 km2 (0%).

