(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Chile, a strong 89% of citizens favor deploying the military in Santiago and other cities to combat drug trafficking, reveals a recent Cadem survey



This shows a united stance against organized crime . Indeed, 84% of Chileans see organized crime on the rise, with 82% expressing similar concerns about general crime in the past two years.



These figures raise alarms about safety and hint at wider discontent. Concerns span across:







Immigration (75%),



Political integrity (66%),



Poverty (62%),



Employment (59%),



Economic growth (57%),



Trust in institutions (56%), and

International image (53%).



Yet, some areas like pensions, environmental care, and gender equality seem stable, with most people sensing no significant shifts.This balance of concerns and stability sketches a nuanced national sentiment.Mixed responses meet President Gabriel Boric's leadership in these challenging times. His approval rating stood at 31% in March, against 63% disapproval.Such divided opinions reflect a complex political scene. In presidential preferences, Evelyn Matthei takes the lead with 21%, surpassing José Antonio Kast, who has 12%.The widespread call for military involvement in security shows a clear preference for decisive safety measures.A nation at a pivotal momentWith 89% backing military action against drug cartels, 83% supporting the protection of vital infrastructure, and 80% approving their role in public safety, the consensus is unmistakable.This solid support underlines a collective wish for swift, effective steps to regain peace and security.This story highlights a nation at a pivotal moment, capturing Chile's deep concerns and proactive search for solutions.The strong support for military involvement in combating crime and urgent socio-economic and political issues points to a society eager for stability, safety, and effective leadership.This scenario shows a public poised for transformation, stressing the need to tackle these diverse challenges for Chile's secure and flourishing future.