Development Work In Gurugram Will Ensure BJP's Historic Victory: Mos Rao Inderjit Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 19 (IANS) Minister of State for Statistics and Programme implementation, Planning and Corporate Affairs, Rao Inderjit Singh, who would be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Gurugram seat, has said that the development work done in his constituency would become the basis of the BJP's historic victory.

"I got the ticket only because of the trust of the party workers. I asked all of them to work towards ensuring a massive victory for the BJP in Gurugram Lok Sabha seat," the MoS said.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will achieve the target of 400 plus seats, and all 10 seats in Haryana will also be bagged by the BJP.

Rao Inderjit Singh said under PM Modi's leadership, the country, and the state of Haryana have touched new heights of development in the last 10 years.

"In the last 10 years, Gurugram has emerged as an iconic city. The infrastructure of Gurugram has become very strong. A large network of expressways, highways and roads has been built.

"This time, the BJP will win with a huge majority as compared to the previous record of Gurugram Lok Sabha. The development work done by the BJP in the state in the last 10 years is a history in itself. The people of the country and the state will vote in the name of development. This time, the BJP's slogan in the country is to cross 400 and it will remain so. Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country again," the MoS said.

Criticising the opposition parties, he said they are not concerned with the development of the country and the state.

"The people of Haryana and especially Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency are very aware, and they know that development is possible here only under PM Modi-led government," he said.

Rao Inderjit Singh said that the BJP won more seats in the 2019 elections as compared to 2014, and this time, the BJP will create a record by crossing 400.