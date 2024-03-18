Top Cops Of Odisha, Bengal, Bihar & Jharkhand Discuss Security Arrangements During Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 19 (IANS) A key inter-state meeting of senior police officers of Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand was held at the DGP Camp Office here on Monday.

Senior police officers of the neighbouring states participated in the meeting through video conference. "We held discussions on how to thwart illegal transportation of firearms, drugs, money during elections and intensify anti-insurgency operations in Maoist infested areas through intelligence sharing with bordering states. We also discussed how to improve cooperation between various agencies at all levels," said Odisha DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi.

The participants presented their views on the need to ensure a free, fair and violence-free election by following the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

The top police officers of the four states stressed the conduct of elections in bordering districts in a peaceful manner.

The senior officials also held discussions on how to check election related violence in Maoist-infested districts, intensify checking at the border check posts of the state, inspection of vehicles in sensitive areas, seizure of illegal firearms and drugs, liquor trade, and illicit transaction of money during the elections.

"The police officers have been alerted to keep watch on the illegal trade of brown sugar, ganja and the transportation of money. Many check-posts have been set up in districts and border areas. Enforcement activities of police have increased significantly," added Sarangi.

The police officers also brainstormed over fake news on social media.

Meanwhile, another crucial meeting on the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces and State Armed Police Forces in various districts of the state during the elections was held in Lok Seva Bhawan, the state secretariat.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Chief Electoral Officer, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi and several other officials participated in the meeting. Discussions were held on proper security arrangements during the election period.

As many as 75 companies of CAPF have already been deployed across the state.