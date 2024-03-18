Will Contest LS Poll From Hajipur, Says Chirag Paswan

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 19 (IANS) With the NDA announcing its seat-sharing deal in Bihar on Monday, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJPR) President Chirag Paswan said that he will contest the Hajipur (reserved) seat in the coming elections.

The LJPR has been given 5 seats - Hajipur, Samastipur, Jamui (all reserved), Vaishali, and Khagaria.

"Hajipur is the workplace of my father (late Ram Vilas Paswan) and I will contest this election from there," Chirag Paswan, who represents Jamui, said.

Asked whether his estranged uncle and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is the Hajipur MP now, would also contest from the same seat, he said: "I am a person who fights hard in any circumstances and against anyone."

He said that his uncle rebelled in 2021 and took all the MPs of the party with him.

"Instead of taking the party and the family forward, my uncle broke the party on July 5, 2021. Everyone knew what he did. He and Prince Raj have chosen their own path," Chirag Paswan said.

“I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi and the alliance partners who have distributed the seats very easily. I have got one seat less and so has the JD-U and given these to our other alliance partners HAM-S and RLM,” he said.

"I am standing with those people who supported me in adverse situations. We will announce the names of candidates very soon. We have only one goal to win all 40 seats of Bihar and make Narendra Modi Prime Minister of the country for the third time," he added.