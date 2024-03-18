Tamilisai Soundararajan Likely To Contest From Chennai South LS Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 19 (IANS) Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has resigned as Telengana Governor, as well as Lt Governor of Puducherry, is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate from Chennai South constituency, Tamil Nadu BJP sources said on Monday.
Soundararajan is a former president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and she is believed to have a good connection with the party cadres and RSS workers.
She is the daughter of senior Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, a former Member of Parliament.
Soundararajan's uncle, late H. Vasanthakumar, was a Congress MP from Kanniyakumari constituency.
