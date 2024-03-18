Pakistan Accuses Taliban Of Using TTP, Urges Afghan Solidarity

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has accused the Taliban government of using the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan as a tool against Pakistan. The ministry added that the TTP is consistently utilized for“terrorist” attacks within Pakistan.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially confirmed on Monday that they had conducted intelligence-based counter-terrorism operations in border areas inside Afghanistan.

The ministry's statement reads:“Over the past two years, Pakistan has repeatedly conveyed its serious concerns to the Interim Afghan Government over the presence of terror outfits, including TTP, inside Afghanistan. These terrorists pose a grave threat to Pakistan's security and have consistently used Afghan territory to launch terror attacks inside Pakistani territory.”

The ministry noted that the terrorists affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur, the commander of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, have been the target of Pakistani forces' operations.

“The target of today's operation was the terrorists belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, which, along with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), is responsible for multiple terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians and law enforcement officials. The latest attack took place on 16 March 2024 at a security post in Mir Ali in North Waziristan and claimed the lives of seven Pakistani soldiers,” the statement said.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the support of some Taliban leaders for the TTP, stating:“We urge these elements to reconsider their support for terrorists who shed the innocent blood of Pakistanis in pursuit of their vested interests.”

Recently, forces under Hafiz Gul Bahadur, the commander of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for several suicide attacks in North Waziristan.

The ministry, in its statement, further stated that Pakistan would, therefore, continue to work towards finding joint solutions in countering“terrorism” and to prevent any“terrorist organization” from sabotaging bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

