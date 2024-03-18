Active Abu Dhabi Launches 14-Day Official Walk Challenge,“First Steps”

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The event officially kicks off Active Abu Dhabi's year-long calendar of health and fitness events in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi: Active Abu Dhabi, an initiative created in partnership with Emirates Foundation and PureHealth, kicks off its first event –“First Steps”, a 14-Day Walk Challenge at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi from 18 March 2024. This follows the official launch of Active Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs.

The 14-day challenge is open to the general public and people of all fitness levels are encouraged to join. The challenge area will be open from 4 – 11pm daily from 18-31 March. Active Abu Dhabi's“First Steps” Walk Challenge includes a 6,000-step daily challenge, 3,000 of which are achievable at Umm Al Emarat Park's 1.2km walking route.

The Walk Challenge comes with optional add on daily challenges that will give participants the opportunity to elevate their walking journey.

Add on challenges are available at the Active Abu Dhabi Information Desk on site. Participants are also encouraged to download PURA, PureHealth's comprehensive, personalised AI-enabled longevity app which will provide participants with holistic support as they embark on their health and well-being journeys.

“First Steps” is Active Abu Dhabi's inaugural health and movement event, kicking off a year-long programme of fitness activities.

