The Good Eating Company's Supper Club Delivers Key Insights On Cultivating Workplace Culture And Connection

The Good Eating Company (GEC), a leader in providing exceptional dining experiences for corporate catering, recently hosted an insightful Supper Club event, bringing together industry experts from the financial, professional and fin-tech sectors to delve into the intricacies of fostering a thriving workplace culture. The event, held earlier this month, sparked engaging discussions and yielded valuable takeaways on organisational culture and employee engagement.

Key learnings from the event include:

Defining Culture: Attendees engaged in a thought-provoking discussion on the definition of workplace culture. The conversation emphasised the importance of aligning cultural ideals with lived experiences in the day-to-day operations of businesses. It was noted that culture encompasses a myriad of elements, including diversity and inclusion, healthy managerial relationships, employee benefits, and transparent communication.

Food as an Enabler of Connection : A standout topic of conversation revolved around the role of food in fostering employee wellbeing and engagement. Attendees acknowledged the significance of offering food as a benefit to employees and its impact on enhancing workplace culture. The high-quality food offerings provided by GEC sparked interest in leveraging food as a permanent benefit to promote employee wellbeing and organizational care.

Leadership's Role : The role of leadership in shaping culture was a focal point of the discussions. Participants underscored the significance of HR leadership in driving productivity, reducing turnover, and fostering internal knowledge. The importance of aligning leadership perceptions with HR functions and prioritising employee experiences at all levels of decision-making was emphasised.

Measuring Success and Skills Development : The dialogue explored the challenges of measuring success and skills development within organizations. Attendees discussed the importance of balancing technical proficiency with "soft skills" development and the impact of these skills on organisational culture. The necessity of clear communication and alignment on performance expectations across the business was highlighted.

The Supper Club facilitated by The Good Eating Company provided a platform for meaningful discussions and insights around cultivating a positive workplace culture. As businesses continue to prioritise employee engagement and wellbeing, the importance of fostering connections and nurturing a supportive environment remains paramount, and through good food is one of the ways in which to do this.