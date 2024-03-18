(MENAFN- Pressat) FLOKI Dominates Times Square with Towering Ad, Proclaims Status as 'The People's Cryptocurrency'

March 18, 2024: FLOKI's eye-catching advertisement went live on 15th March, on a sizable HD LED screen that neighbours the Nasdaq billboard.

This digital spectacle presents an image of FLOKI, as 'the people's cryptocurrency,' and makes a reference to its superiority over a frog-based meme, reflecting the platform's aspiration to lead with a solid community, ecosystem, and team - and most importantly, utility.

The screen, measuring 56 feet in width and 29 feet in height, towers five stories above the corner of Broadway at West 43rd Street.

The advertisement site, known as the 1500 Broadway Spectacular, sits at a bustling juncture aptly named 'The Gateway to New York.'

Designed to play four times per hour every day from early morning until 2 am, the advertisement will run for three months. Visitors to Times Square, amounting to an estimated 330,000 per day, will see the FLOKI advertisement approximately 7,440 times during its tenure in this location.

The initiative by FLOKI captures the spirit of Times Square, an attraction that sees 50 million passersby each year and is intrinsically linked with New Year's Eve celebrations dating back to the first ball drop in 1907.

The placement of the FLOKI advertisement in such a historic and trafficked location hinges on the hope that, much like Times Square is to New York, FLOKI will become a leading name in the world of memecoins.

About Floki

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world's most known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Floki currently has 460,000+ holders and a strong brand recognized by billions of people worldwide due to its strategic marketing partnerships.

Website:

Twitter:



