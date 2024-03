Swift Claim Settlements Relieve Families Of J&K Bank Customers

The Bank's Zonal Head (Udhampur) Rajesh Gupta and Zonal Head (Credit Life – PNB MetLife) Irfan Ali Zargar displayed the symbolic cheque of Rs 2.34 Cr – an amount that was handed over to the nominees/legal heirs of the deceased customers – in presence of Zonal Insurance Coordinator Raghuveer Singh, Branch Heads and other officials of the Bank and PNB MetLife including Regional Manager Ravi Sharma.

Expressing satisfaction on the occasion, the claimants thanked the Bank and its Insurance partner MetLife saying,“We are thankful to the Bank for covering these loans under insurance and appreciate their support in timely settlement of the claims. We are also grateful to PNB MetLife for coming to our rescue and relieving us from the difficult burden of growing liabilities.”

Speaking on the occasion, both the officials from the Bank and the insurance company highlighted the significance of getting the loans insured.“With a single-premium option alongside the bank funding available for the customers, we can safeguard the families of borrowers and the interests of our institution in case of such unforeseen eventualities”, said Zonal Head (Udhampur) adding,“Let's always advise the borrowers to get their loans insured for the future wellbeing of their own families.”

While reminding the customers of the goodwill of J&K Bank, Zonal Head (Credit Life – PNB MetLife) said that the Bank always advises its clients to get their loans insured so that their loved ones are taken care of in case of such unseen contingencies.“We may not be able to compensate the emotional loss of life but with good insurance products we can always support the bereaved families by relieving them of their financial burden”, he added.

