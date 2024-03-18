Mirage Of Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The Election Commission's announcement of the schedule for Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, slated to be held in five phases,

doesn't include assembly polls in the Union Territory. The region has been without an elected government since June 19, 2018, creating a prolonged political vacuum, and the last Assembly polls were held in 2014.



While the Commission's decision to conduct Lok Sabha elections is a significant step towards ensuring democratic representation, it falls short of addressing the pressing need for a comprehensive electoral process in the union territory. The failure to synchronize parliamentary and assembly elections in the region not only hampers the democratic process but also perpetuates a sense of political uncertainty and disenfranchisement among the population.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demand for simultaneous polls in J&K

is not merely about procedural convenience, it is about restoration of democracy after a decade of its absence. As emphasized by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the absence of assembly elections in J&K alongside the Lok Sabha polls raises legitimate concerns about the equitable representation of various political parties and the impartial conduct of elections.

When in December last year, the Supreme Court urged the Election Commission to facilitate assembly polls in J&K by September 30, 2024, it stressed the constitutional imperative to uphold the democratic rights of the people in the region. However, the union government is yet to show any urgency on this score. And it is time the centre does.

The need for synchronized parliamentary and assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir assumes greater significance against the backdrop of the region's historical complexities. Timely and inclusive electoral processes are indispensable for fostering a conducive environment for political dialogue, reconciliation, and the promotion of good governance.

Read Also Omar Says J&K Admin Does Not Want To Leave Power Azad Requests EC To Hold Assembly Election In J&K One Month After LS Polls

In light of these considerations, it is important for the Election Commission and relevant stakeholders to expedite the necessary measures to facilitate simultaneous parliamentary and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. This entails a concerted effort to address logistical challenges, enhance institutional capacities, and uphold the principles of transparency, fairness, and inclusivity throughout the electoral cycle.

As India embarks on the world's largest democratic exercise, the importance of upholding the integrity and credibility of the electoral process cannot be overstated. By ensuring the simultaneous conduct of parliamentary and assembly polls in J&K, India reaffirms its commitment to the fundamental principles of democracy and strengthening the foundations of inclusive governance. Here's hoping that the union government helps pave way for the democracy in the region.

The government can either hold both Assembly and parliament elections simultaneously or let the succeeding government at the centre hold one, immediately after its takeover. As of now, there is no certainty if either of the scenarios will materialize.