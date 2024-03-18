Ramazan: An Opportunity To Spiritually Reconnect

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Ikkz Ikbal

As the blessed month of Ramazan has already arrived, hearts are filled with gratitude for the divine gift of this holy time. It is the month when the gates of the heavens are opened. This month is an invitation to begin a profound journey to connect with Allah SWT through the guiding light of the Qur'an and Dua. This is the month of Qur'an. This is the month of mercy, forgiveness and self introspection.

The story begins when Adam and Hawwa A.S were put in Jannah by Allah SWT. It was a reward for them from Allah SWT . They were so close to Allah SWT that they could talk to Him directly. But then Adam A.S made a silly mistake, influenced by the whispers of Iblis, he was sent on the earth along with Hawwa A.S

According to common Christian belief, the descent of Adam and Hawwa A.S on this earth was a punishment from Allah SWT. But Islam and the Qur'an hold a different perspective. Allah SWT describes life on Earth as a purposeful journey, an opportunity to appreciate and reflect upon the beauty of His creation. Adam A.S was very close to Allah SWT but because of that slip up he was sent on the earth. Add to that he had to share the life on this earth with the Shaitan and his lineage. Which could have proven humiliating but Allah SWT mentions in this Qur'an:

“We said,“Go down from it, all of you. And when guidance comes to you from Me, whoever follows My guidance – there will be no fear concerning them, nor will they grieve.” (Translation, AlQura'n, 02:38)

Allah SWT has assured all humanity through this beautiful ayah that if you follow the guidance he sent to you from time to time, then you need not fear and you are indeed very close to Him.



Allah SWT sent His guidence to humanity from time to time through His Messengers, Prophets and His books the final and comprehensive guidance was sent through the Qur'an, delivered by the last Messenger, Prophet Muhammad SAW.

The Qur'an is the extended rope of Allah SWT which extends from the sky to the earth. It is an unbreakable, unyielding lifeline, ensuring a connection to Allah for those willing to grasp it.

Prophet Muhammad SAW beautifully described the Qur'an as,“The extended rope of Allah from the sky to the earth.” This Qur'an connects Humanity with their creator and connects them together as well.

Allah SWT has sent this Qur'an in the month of Ramazan. Allah SWT mentions in the Qur'an,



“The Month of Ramazan is the one, in which Qur'an was sent down, the guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion.” ( Translation, AlQura'n, 02:185 )

Ramazan is the month of Qur'an. This month is a celebration of the fulfillment of divine commitment, an invitation for humanity to draw near to Allah and reclaim the closeness that may have waned over time. This is the ultimate gift of Allah SWT to all humanity so they can make their way back to home ( Jannah ).



Ramazan

is the month of Hope.

The Qur'an is Allah's promise that no matter how far we have gone, no matter how many mistakes we make, no matter how lost we feel, we can always reconnect with Allah SWT.

Ramazan beckons us to return to Allah. In this sacred month, Iblis, the deceiver who led Adam A.S astray, is chained up, ensuring that distractions are minimized. This is the month of divine gifts. Ramazan is the month of dua. We should make more and more dua this month. Dua is the art of direct communication with Allah SWT.

Allah swt says,



“And when My servants ask you, [O Muhammad], concerning Me – indeed I am near. I respond to the invocation of the supplicant when he calls upon Me. So let them respond to Me [by obedience] and believe in Me that they may be [rightly] guided.” ( AlQura'n, 2:186)

This verse is a divine invitation to connect with Allah during the sacred month of Ramazan. Allah SWT, in His infinite mercy, declares His nearness and readiness to respond to the supplications of His servants. This beautiful ayah encapsulates a profound truth-making dua requires no specific qualifications other than the sincere willingness to communicate with Allah.

In this month of Ramazan connect to Allah SWT with dua. Make lots of dua wherever you are, even if you do not know the Dua in Arabic. Language is never a boundary.

Allah, the All-Knowing, comprehends all languages and is even attuned to the unspoken thoughts of our hearts and minds. Directly reconnecting with Allah, beyond formalities, is the essence of this spiritual journey.

Allah SWT sets a criterion for us. That we shall atleast try to respond to him too.

By listening to His words in the Qur'an and aligning our actions accordingly. The Qur'an is the words of Allah SWT through which Allah SWTcommunicates His guidance, and dua serves as our means of expressing our thoughts, hopes, and gratitude.

As we engage in the sacred act of fasting and deep reflection during Ramazan, it is crucial to remember that the connection with Allah extends beyond rituals. It transcends language barriers; Allah understands every thought in our hearts and minds. Reconnecting is not just about abstaining from food; it's about actively listening to the Qur'an and responding to its divine guidance.



May our Ramazan journey be a reflection of our commitment to reconnect, a celebration of the divine promise fulfilled, and a testament to the enduring bond between the heavens and the earth, Inshallah.



The author is Administrator in Maryam Memorial Institute Pandithpora Qaziabad. E Mail: [email protected]