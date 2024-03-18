Rusted Mortar Shell Found In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- A rusted mortar shell was found on the banks of a stream in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
The mortar shell was spotted by a villager in the stream near a primary school in the Muglian area of Mendhar sector, they said.
Officials said a police team along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot on getting information about the shell and defused it safely.
