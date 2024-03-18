(MENAFN- Baystreet) Adentra Inc.

Stocks in Play

Li-FT Power Ltd. : Has commenced a marketed best efforts public offering of up to 1,179,500 common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) at a price of $6.05 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7,135,975. Li-FT Power Ltd. shares V are trading down $0.09 at $3.84.









