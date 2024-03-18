(MENAFN- Baystreet) This Could Be a Top ETF to Buy Before Rate Cuts Begin

Invest in Top Canadian Stocks With This ETFWant a Diverse Investment That Gives You Exposure to AI? Consider This ETFThis Growth-Focused Fund Has Risen 48% in the Past YearLove the“Magnificent Seven”? Buy This ETF Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts David Jagielski - Monday, March 18, 2024

Want to Invest in the Nasdaq but Avoid Tech Stocks? This Fund Is for You

Tech has been a hot sector to invest in over the past year but with valuations skyrocketing for many stocks, investors may want to look elsewhere for buying opportunities. While tech is undoubtedly a large part of the Nasdaq, you can invest in top stocks on the Nasdaq without having to be tech heavy.

One exchange-traded fund (ETF) that provides investors with such diversification is the First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index (NASDAQ:QQXT). The fund has 59 holdings, including Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST). It does have some stocks which may be considered tech, such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) but they are classified under consumer discretionary.

The consumer discretionary sector accounts for 32% of all of the fund's holdings, with healthcare being the next largest sector at 21%. Industrials at 16% and consumer staples at 11% round out all the sectors which make up at least 10%.

So far this year, with the focus being heavy on tech, the fund has been a bit underwhelming, with it rising by just 1% thus far. But over a five-year period, this has still made for a solid investment to own as the ETF has generated total returns, which include dividends, of around 77% during that time frame.

This is a fund which may be ideal for investors who want some diversification or perhaps just some safety outside of tech. While the fund may not generate the highest returns, it can be an attractive option for risk-averse investors.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks