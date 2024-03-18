(MENAFN- Baystreet) Adobe Stock Falls After Releasing an Underwhelming Forecast for Q2

Box Office:“Kung Fu Panda 4” Dethrones“Dune: Part Two” in Mid-March The domestic box office weekend that ran from March 15-17 was a tight race between two films that have already swiped the first and second place spots in the first three months of 2024.Kung Fu Panda 4 swiped the top spot over the weekend, posting a weekend gross of $30.0 million. This was good enough for the top spot, but its week-over-week ticket revenues were down 48%. The weekend vaulted its total domestic gross to $107 million. Meanwhile, Kung Fu Panda 4 has generated a worldwide gross of $176 million. The Kung Fu Panda animated franchise has now generated over $2 billion in worldwide revenue over the course of its lifespan.Dune: Part Two continued to show off its legs over the mid-March weekend. The science fiction epic pulled in $29.1 million for the weekend gross. That was down 37% compared to the previous week. This brings the film's total domestic gross to $205 million. Meanwhile, the second installment in the Dune series has delivered a worldwide gross of $494 million at the time of this writing. That means that it has already beaten out the domestic and worldwide gross for its predecessor of $108 million and $433 million, respectively.Athur the King, a Mark Wahlberg-led vehicle about an adventure racer who adopts a stray dog, debuted with a domestic weekend gross of $7.50 million.AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and its peers should be pleased with the results in March. Dune: Part Two and Kung Fu Panda 4 have done the heavy lifting so far.

