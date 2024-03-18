(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Adobe Stock Falls After Releasing an Underwhelming Forecast for Q2
Fatal Texas Crash Involving Ford EV is Under Investigation
Meta Probed for Illicit Drug Sales
Super Micro Computer Joins The S&P 500 Index
Nvidia To Launch New Chips At Developer Conference Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Ambrose O'Callagha - Monday, March 18, 2024
Box Office:“Kung Fu Panda 4” Dethrones“Dune: Part Two” in Mid-March The domestic box office weekend that ran from March 15-17 was a tight race between two films that have already swiped the first and second place spots in the first three months of 2024.
Kung Fu Panda 4 swiped the top spot over the weekend, posting a weekend gross of $30.0 million. This was good enough for the top spot, but its week-over-week ticket revenues were down 48%. The weekend vaulted its total domestic gross to $107 million. Meanwhile, Kung Fu Panda 4 has generated a worldwide gross of $176 million. The Kung Fu Panda animated franchise has now generated over $2 billion in worldwide revenue over the course of its lifespan.
Dune: Part Two continued to show off its legs over the mid-March weekend. The science fiction epic pulled in $29.1 million for the weekend gross. That was down 37% compared to the previous week. This brings the film's total domestic gross to $205 million. Meanwhile, the second installment in the Dune series has delivered a worldwide gross of $494 million at the time of this writing. That means that it has already beaten out the domestic and worldwide gross for its predecessor of $108 million and $433 million, respectively.
Athur the King, a Mark Wahlberg-led vehicle about an adventure racer who adopts a stray dog, debuted with a domestic weekend gross of $7.50 million.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and its peers should be pleased with the results in March. Dune: Part Two and Kung Fu Panda 4 have done the heavy lifting so far.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN18032024000212011056ID1107992401
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.