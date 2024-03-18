(MENAFN- Baystreet) Farmers Edge, Secure, Sleep Country at 52-Week Highs on News

Glenn Wilkins - Monday, March 18, 2024







Secure, Arch, Calibre, Empress at 52-Week Highs On News Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.56 Monday. Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 10th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, April 4. The symposium will draw companies with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Secure will be among the companies presenting.Arch Biopartners Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.52 Monday. Arch announced today that it has published a peer reviewed paper in the British Medical Journal Open ( BMJ Open ) detailing the results of the international Phase II human trial for LSALT peptide targeting acute lung and kidney inflammation in hospitalized patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus. LSALT peptide is a DPEP-1 inhibitor and the Company's lead drug candidate for preventing and treating inflammation injury in the kidneys, lungs, and liver.Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.85 Monday. Calibre announced the appointment of Jason Cyr as Vice President Operations, Canada, and André Morneau as Process Manager for the Valentine Gold Mine in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. Additionally, Calibre is pleased to announce that the Company has been added to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Calibre was added to the GDX Index on March 15.Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.78 Monday. Dividend 15 Split Corp. II declared its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable April 10 to shareholders on record as at March 28.Empress Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Monday. Gleason & Sons LLC today announced today it has acquired over 3 million common shares of Empress Royalty via a series of open market purchases in recent weeks and months, bolstering its holdings by 50%. The recent purchases take Gleason & Sons' overall holding to 9.9 million shares, or approximately 8.4% of the issued and outstanding shares of Empress. The current market value of these shares is over C$3.75 million.NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Monday. NorthIsle announce that a total of 5,048,000 warrants issued on December 17, 2021 have been exercised by Michael Gentile and Pierre Beaudoin for gross proceeds of $1,413,440. These funds will be used to accelerate development of the North Island Project including technical and economic studies. Adjusting for warrant proceeds, the company had $9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023 (unaudited), with no debt and no additional warrants outstanding.Adcore Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Monday. No news stories available today.AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 70 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Ascot Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 78 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Avicanna Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 44.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.58 Monday. No news stories available today.Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust BEI) hit a new 52-week high of $78.33 Monday. No news stories available today.BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Bioharvest Sciences Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.76 Monday. No news stories available today.Dividend Growth Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.02 Monday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.56 Monday. No news stories available today.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.58 Monday. No news stories available today.ThreeD Capital Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.37 Monday. No news stories available today.Mineros S.A. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 95 cents Monday. No news stories available today.NGEx Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.75 Monday. No news stories available today.Pharmather Holdings Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of 34.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.PJX Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.40 Monday. No news stories available today.Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.06 Monday. No news stories available today.Regulus Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.23 Monday. No news stories available today.Showcase Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $4.45 Monday. No news stories available today.Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $129.17 Monday. No news stories available today.Taseko Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.62 Monday. No news stories available today.Total Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.40 Monday. No news stories available today.Waste Connections Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $232.84 Monday. No news stories available today.Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.14 Monday. No news stories available today.

