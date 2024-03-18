Belarus' GDP Up By 4% In January-February 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) March (BelTA) – Belarus' GDP grew by 4% in January-February
2024, BelTA learned from the National Statistical Committee of
Belarus, Azernews reports, citing Belta news
agency.
According to estimates, in January-February 2024 the GDP amounted
to Br34.5 billion in current prices, up by 4% in comparable prices
year-on-year.
The GDP deflator index was 9.1% over January-February 2023.
