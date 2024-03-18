Putin Leads With 87% In Russian Presidential Election: Exit Poll

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vladimir Putin is leading with 87% in Russia's presidential
elections, according to exit poll data announced by the Russian
Public Opinion Research Center, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
He is followed by the Communist Party's Nikolai Kharitonov with
4.6%, the center said.
Vladislav Davankov from the New People party secured 4.2% of the
vote, while Leonid Slutsky, the leader of the LDPR (Liberal
Democratic Party of Russia), got 3% of the vote.
Some 1.2% of the ballots were invalidated.
The Russian Public Opinion Research Center is a state-owned
polling institution.
The elections were conducted both at polling stations and
through remote electronic means.
Remote voting took place in a total of 29 regions, including
Moscow.
The election was observed by 1,115 international observers and
experts from 129 countries.
The newly elected president will serve a term of six years.
Putin, who is projected to win based on initial results, will
take the oath of office after the official announcement of results
and serve as Russia's president for the 5th time.
