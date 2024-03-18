Putin Leads With 87% In Russian Presidential Election: Exit Poll

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vladimir Putin is leading with 87% in Russia's presidential elections, according to exit poll data announced by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

He is followed by the Communist Party's Nikolai Kharitonov with 4.6%, the center said.

Vladislav Davankov from the New People party secured 4.2% of the vote, while Leonid Slutsky, the leader of the LDPR (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), got 3% of the vote.

Some 1.2% of the ballots were invalidated.

The Russian Public Opinion Research Center is a state-owned polling institution.

The elections were conducted both at polling stations and through remote electronic means.

Remote voting took place in a total of 29 regions, including Moscow.

The election was observed by 1,115 international observers and experts from 129 countries.

The newly elected president will serve a term of six years.

Putin, who is projected to win based on initial results, will take the oath of office after the official announcement of results and serve as Russia's president for the 5th time.