               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Italy Marks COVID Victims Remembrance Day


3/18/2024 3:13:16 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy on Monday marks its national day of remembrance for the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

March 18 was chosen as the day of memory because it was on that day in 2020 that the most tragic and emblematic image of the first COVID wave was recorded: convoys of army trucks taking coffins away from an overloaded Bergamo, the worst-hit northern city.

It is estimated that close to 200,000 deaths in Italy were linked to the coronavirus.

President Sergio Mattarella said the pandemic showed how a "coordinated response at a global level" was necessary to tackle the challenges humanity faces and stressed the importance of "recent research discoveries in which the European Union was the protagonist".

He added that the coordinated efforts of "institutions at every level" has made it possible to "contain an intangible enemy in the name of a global rebirth".

MENAFN18032024000195011045ID1107992333

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search