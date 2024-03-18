Iranian Company Interested In Participating In Restoration Of Cultural Heritage Sites In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Iran Fariddin Nasriyev met with
the director of the Razigaran Arg-e Azadi Consulting Engineers
Company Alirizo Anisi, Azernews reports, citing
Kun news agency.
At the meeting, the diplomat spoke about the modern development
of Uzbekistan, its potential, large-scale reforms being implemented
in our country in all areas.
The Iranian businessman said that he considers Uzbekistan one of
the leading countries in Central Asia and expressed his readiness
to implement joint projects with Uzbek partners in the restoration
of cultural heritage sites.
At the meeting, prospects for cooperation in this area were
discussed.
During the meeting, the entrepreneur was acquainted with the
national hall in the building of the Embassy of Uzbekistan, which
presented examples of national applied art, reflecting the rich
history and culture of the country.
