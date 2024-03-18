Dangerous Streptococcal Infections In Japan Reach Record Levels

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Dangerous streptococcal infections in Japan are reaching record
levels. Health services are trying to determine the cause of the
increase in the incidence of bacterial disease, which has a
mortality rate of 30 percent, Azernews reports,
citing foreign media outlets.
The number of infections in 2024 is expected to be higher than
last year's record. At the same time, the continued spread of
streptococcus a toxicological shock syndrome, the most severe and
potentially fatal form of streptococcal infection, is of serious
concern in Japan. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases
reported that 941 such cases were registered last year.
In the first two months of 2024, 378 cases of infection were
detected in 45 of Japan's 47 prefectures. Although the elderly are
at risk, the group A strain causes more deaths among patients under
the age of 50.
According to local media, 21 of the 65 people under the age of
50 who were diagnosed between July and December 2023 died. The
bacterium, which manifests itself with cold-like symptoms, can
sometimes cause complications such as pneumonia and meningitis, and
in severe cases, organ failure and necrosis.
