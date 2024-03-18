Russian Anti-Sabotage Boat Sets Sail From Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, an anti-sabotage boat of the "Grachonok" project has been launched from Sevastopol.

This is reported by the Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel, Ukrinform reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet of Russia decided to launch an anti-sabotage boat of the "Grachonok" project from Sevastopol," the message says.

ATESH informed that the information was promptly transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy warships have not been at sea for 13 days.

As reported, as of 7:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, there were no Russian warships in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

Russians patrol sea nearwith Iranian drone

According to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, the enemy has not been deploying its ships to the Black Sea for a long time, but missile launchers that can operate over long distances remain a threat to Ukraine.

Special purpose boats of the "Grachonok" project are Russian special purpose boats for water area protection developed for the Russian Navy. These anti-sabotage boats are designed to combat sabotage and terrorist forces and means in the waters of the base points and close approaches to them, as well as to assist the FSS Border Service in solving the tasks of protecting and defending the Russian state border and protecting important state facilities from the water area.