Artillery, Aviation And Multiple Rocket Launchers: Military Report Increased Shelling In Sumy Region

In the Sumy region, the density of shelling is increasing daily, and the Russians are using the entire army arsenal to attack.

Vadym Mysnyk, a spokesman for the North Military Command, said this in a comment to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have been recording a significant increase in shelling in the Sumy region since the beginning of last week. Now it correlates with 70 to 100 attacks per day. The Russians are using the entire arsenal of weapons on the border of the Sumy region - from artillery, mortars, cannons, MLRS to aircraft: FPV drones, Shahed or Lancet drones, and unguided missiles from helicopters and air bombs from airplanes," he said.

According to Vadym Mysnyk, villages such as Popivka in the Velyka Pysarivka community on the border with Russia have received the most Russian strikes in recent days.

"This includes civilian infrastructure, administrative buildings, critical infrastructure, and private homes. The Russians are also destroying bridges and roads, which makes it difficult to evacuate civilians from these settlements," added Vadym Mysnyk

According to him, it is currently impossible to get to some villages on the border of the Sumy region and evacuate citizens.

"Due to the density of shelling, it is impossible for evacuation groups to do this even without transport, on foot. Mostly elderly people remain in the villages, they are staying in basements. Whenever possible, we deliver food and necessary things there," said the spokesman.

As reported earlier, the population of Velyka Pysarivka community is being evacuated due to the increased shelling. As of Sunday, March 17, 256 people were evacuated, including 26 children. Some villages of the community on the border with Russia cannot be reached by evacuation vehicles due to the density of shelling.