Ukrainian Defense Forces Eliminate Over 13 Thousand Russian Armored Combat Vehicles In Two Years

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 13,000 Russian armored combat vehicles.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense on social network X, Ukrinform reported.
"It's, on average, more than 500 armored vehicles per month.
Ukrainian warriors destroy russian weapons with incredible speed. Bravo!”, the Ministry of Defense reported.
As reported, in February, the Defense Ministry reported 12,000 destroyed Russian armored combat vehicles.
