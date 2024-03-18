Stoltenberg Condemns 'Elections' In Occupied Territories Of Ukraine And Georgia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Gens Stoltenberg has said that Russia's organization of "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and Georgia is illegal and the so-called presidential elections in Russia, in his opinion, were neither free nor fair.

He stated this at a joint press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi on Monday, March 18, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia's organization of elections in occupied parts of Georgia and Ukraine is completely illegal. And Russia's presidential election was clearly neither free nor fair," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that Russia persists its pursuit of imperial ambitions. The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine remains difficult.

"So it is vital that we continue to step up our support. NATO Allies provide 99 percent of all military aid to Ukraine. And our partners also play a key role. I welcome that Georgia is hosting thousands of Ukrainian refugees and providing crucial humanitarian and financial aid. At the same time, we can and must do more to stop Russia's cycle of aggression," Stoltenberg said.

He said that at the meeting in Tbilisi, the sides had addressed security in the Black Sea, where Russia's war put freedom of navigation at risk and threatened global food supplies.

"But, with our support, Ukraine has pushed back - destroying or damaging a significant part of Russia's Black Sea fleet. Ukrainian success has allowed them to re-open grain shipping that is vital for their economy and for global food security," Stoltenberg said.

