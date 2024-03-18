Shmyhal, Graham Discuss Ukraine's Urgent Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham have discussed Ukraine's urgent needs for the economy and the front.

Shmyhal announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"U.S. support is unwavering. I was convinced of this during a meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. We discussed our urgent needs for the economy and the front," Shmyhal said.

He thanked the U.S. Senate for supporting an aid package for Ukraine.

"Our partners have a clear understanding that we need more support and more weapons," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the confiscation of frozen Russian assets remains the key issue.

"We must speed up the development of the necessary mechanism. Russian assets will become a significant resource for strengthening our state," Shmyhal said.

The two also discussed U.S. assistance in implementing reforms.

Shmyhal invited U.S. companies to invest in Ukraine and implement new projects in the country.

Graham arrived in Kyiv on Monday, March 18.