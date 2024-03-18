EU-Ukraine Association Council To Meet In Brussels On March 20

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU-Ukraine Association Council will consider the most important areas for the development of bilateral relations in the context of the fight against Russian aggression and reforms on Ukraine's path to EU membership at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, March 20.

That's according to a statement posted on the website of the European Council, Ukrinform reports.

"The ninth meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council will take place in Brussels, starting at 09:30, and discuss political matters and bilateral relations. During a restricted session the EU and Ukraine will exchange views on the situation following Russia's war of aggression, focusing on the military, economic and humanitarian situation on the ground and the response to Russia's war. They will then touch on wider global and regional issues," the statement said.

Participants will then exchange views on the bilateral agenda, touching on the implementation of the Association Agreement since the start of the Russian war of aggression; the implementation of the European Commission Ukraine country report recommendations; the issue of reconstruction and reforms in Ukraine, including EU financial assistance.

On March 21-22, the leaders of the EU countries will meet in the format of the European Council in Brussels to discuss the increase of EU aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council on March 18 decided to allocate an additional EUR 5 billion in military aid to Ukraine as part of the European Peace Facility.