Illia Yevlash Appointed New Ukrainian Air Force Spokesperson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Major Illia Yevlash has become the new spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"According to Order No. 480 of March 15, 2024 issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major Illia Olehovych Yevlash was appointed head of the public liaisons service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the post said.

Yevlash earlier served in the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command as a senior public relations officer. He headed the public relations service of the group of forces and assets of the defense of Kyiv and the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops. He also worked as a spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern group of troops.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat was earlier dismissed from his post.