War Update: Ukraine's Defense Forces Repel Over 40 Attacks In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces on Monday repelled 39 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors and three more assaults on the Kupiansk axis.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on Monday, March 18, Ukrinform reports.

In total, 56 combat engagements occurred on the front lines throughout the day, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian aviation struck nine areas where Russian troops and their weapons and military hardware were stationed.

Ukrainian rocket forces, in turn, hit the enemy's air defense system.