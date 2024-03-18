War Update: Ukraine's Defense Forces Repel Over 40 Attacks In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces on Monday repelled 39 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors and three more assaults on the Kupiansk axis.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on Monday, March 18, Ukrinform reports.
In total, 56 combat engagements occurred on the front lines throughout the day, according to the General Staff.
Ukrainian aviation struck nine areas where Russian troops and their weapons and military hardware were stationed.
Ukrainian rocket forces, in turn, hit the enemy's air defense system.
MENAFN18032024000193011044ID1107992311
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.