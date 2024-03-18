Sensibo Unveils 2023 Climate Impact Report Demonstrating Smart HVAC's Environmental Influence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tel Aviv, March 18, 2024: Sensibo, the leading Climate Tech company combining smart ACs with a more sustainable world, has released its 2023 Climate Impact report. The report outlines the remarkable achievements of Smart HVAC technology in 2023, where Sensibo successfully mitigated 111,011 gross tons of CO2-eq - equivalent to eliminating over 22,000 gasoline-powered vehicles from the roads for an entire year. Additionally, the company saved 272 GWh of energy and managed 868 MW.

Sensibo, renowned for its climate-focused products present in more than 250,000 homes globally, has been a trailblazer in smart heating and cooling devices since 2014. So much so that in 2023 they were included in the TIME Best Inventions list. The technology enables users to control their indoor climate through AI, data, and sensors, optimizing usage and reducing energy consumption.

Recently, Sensibo launched an AI Assistant integrated into Sensiboï¿1⁄2s smart heating and cooling products, powered by OpenAIï¿1⁄2s ChatGPT. The AI Assistant understands complex requests from the users and reacts to their intentions, empowering Sensibo users to further conserve energy and integrate ChatGPT's capabilities seamlessly into their everyday heating and cooling routines and further enhance the Sensibo user experience.

Recognizing that heating and cooling devices contribute to 25% of global energy consumption, Sensibo is dedicated to developing impactful climate technology to address the paramount challenge of our era. The company aspires to be the central intelligence of every indoor climate system, utilizing billions of data points and AI learning to optimize and personalize indoor climate, comfort, energy efficiency, and air quality for every household and office.

With 1.5 billion air conditioners and heat pumps in operation worldwide, a figure projected to surpass 5 billion by 2050, Sensibo's insights reveal that approximately 37% of air conditioning users forget to turn off their devices at least once a week. Revolutionizing a nearly century-old air conditioning technology, Sensibo aims to achieve substantial energy savings while concurrently reducing customers' carbon footprints.

ï¿1⁄2Sensibo has diligently championed our vision of becoming the brains of every indoor climate system, investing significantly in research and development to assist over 250,000 homes worldwide in saving energy and contributing positively to the climate,ï¿1⁄2 says Ran Roth, CEO, and Co-Founder of Sensibo. ï¿1⁄2Our systems, delivering up to 40% energy savings on heating and cooling expenditures, provide an effective solution to address some of the world's most pressing challenges: climate change, energy, and air quality.ï¿1⁄2



Key points from the report include:

- Sensibo's contribution to six of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

- How Sensibo products combat climate change by limiting emissions, preserving resources, changing habits, and reducing wastefulness.



Impact Statistics for the year 2023:

- 111,011 tons of gross CO2-eq mitigated, equivalent to removing over 22,000 gasoline-powered vehicles from the road for one year.

- 868 MW under management

- 272 GWh energy saved.



The comprehensive report is available for viewing and download on the company's website.



