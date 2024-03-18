Aalekh Foundation Organises Solo Art Exhibition By Pooja Kashyap

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 18, 2024: Aalekh Foundation, a leading non-profit organization, announces a theme-based solo art exhibition at Travancore Palace, KG Marg, New Delhi, on March 22nd and 23rd. The exhibition to present the work of Ms. Pooja Kashyap, a talented artist and esteemed History professor at Delhi University, serves as a powerful platform to honour the indomitable spirit of women across all spheres while celebrating their invaluable contributions to society's advancement.



Further, the Aalekh Foundation has been tirelessly working towards achieving the G20 goals, specifically focusing on women's and children's welfare and empowerment. This exhibition is yet another testament to the foundation's commitment to uplifting women and providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents and inspire others.



Coinciding with the month dedicated to the undying spirit and courage of women, this exhibition serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of women's empowerment in building a more inclusive and equitable society. From intricate murals depicting women as custodians of art and culture to mesmerizing portrayals of divine feminine energy, Pooja Kashyap's artwork eloquently celebrates the resilience and dynamism of women across India.



While briefing on the exhibition, Rennie Joyy, founder of Aalekh Foundation, stated, "We are honoured to present this solo art exhibition by Pooja Kashyap, whose dedication to spotlighting the empowering role of women in society is truly inspiring. Through this exhibition, we aim to highlight and celebrate the immense contributions of women as key contributors to our society's growth and progress, aligning with the Aalekh Foundation's vision of creating a more equitable and inclusive world for allâ€.



Ms. Pooja Kashyap, the celebrated artist behind this exhibition, expressed her excitement about the event, saying, "I am thrilled and thankful to have the opportunity to showcase my work at this prestigious venue and through the platform provided by Aalekh Foundation. I aim to depict women's inherent strength and empowerment through my artwork, and I hope to inspire viewers to recognize and embrace their true potential".



The exhibition's centrepiece is Pooja Kashyap's mesmerizing portrayal of Ardhnarishwar, a divine coalescence of Shiva and Devi. This artwork symbolizes the intrinsic power and balance of feminine and masculine energies, serving as a poignant reminder of women's indomitable spirit and capacity to shape society.



Overall, the exhibition is not only an acknowledgement of women's contributions but also a celebration of their achievements.





