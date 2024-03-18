Russia To Set Up Buffer Zone Along Borders With Ukraine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Moscow, March 18 (Petra) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday said Russia is planning to create a buffer zone along the border with Ukraine to secure the country from potential long-range Ukrainian strikes.
"We will be forced at some point, when we consider it necessary, to create a certain 'sanitary zone' on the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government," Putin said hours after winning a six-year term.
MENAFN18032024000117011021ID1107992210
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.