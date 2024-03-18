Team Sensattions Emerge Champions Of The Prime Masters League Series 1

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Team Sensattions emerged champions of the Prime Masters League Series 1, the first veterans' table tennis league of the country, finishing on top of the standings in the event held in Mumbai. The first season of the Prime Masters League, a subsidiary of the esteemed Prime Table Tennis League saw Team Sensattions dominate each round and were crowned champions.

Team Sensattions were followed by Spinxttreme in second place, Lion Warriors in third place, and King Pong in fourth place. Supported by the Maharashtra State Veterans Table Tennis Committee, the league featured table tennis veterans who are 39 years and above. Being the first year, the league focussed only on veteran players from Maharashtra.

Eight teams competed in a team-format league, bringing together a total of 64 experienced players. Notably, 55 out of the 64 players in the Prime Masters League, will also be competing in the Nationals this year, making it a significant pre-national practice engagement. The finals started with Dr Reena Bhagat defeating Ujwala Sutar 11-3, 11-6 to give team Sensattions the lead. In the second tie, Satish Shrisath a 74-year veteran from Team Sensattions defeated Ulhas Rangari with a score of 5-11, 11-8, 11-9.

In the third tie, Team Spinxttreme pulled it back as Harshal Pawar defeated Jitu Mavani with a score of 9-11, 11-8, 11-5. In the fourth tie, Spinxttreme tied the overall score to 2-2 as Ashok Kudwa and Ulhas Rangari defeated Ravi Bharadwaj and Satish Shrisath, in the fifth tie Team Sensattions again took the lead as Vishal Yadav and Dr. Reena Bhagat defeated Santosh Jain and Ujwala Sutar.

In the sixth tie, Team Spinxttreme pulled one back with Augustine D'Mello defeating Nilesh Prabhu with the score of 14-12, 11-9. Dr. Anagha Joshi of Team Sensattions extended their lead with a win over Sanjay Jain, Suhas Sandekar secured the lead further defeating Ravindra Borkar 11-4, 5-11, 11-8.

Ravi Bharadwaj defeated Ashok Kudwa, Jitu Mavani and Nilesh Prabhu lost to Harshal Pawar and Augustine D'Mello. The final tie went in favour of Dr Anagha Joshi and Suhas Dandekar as they defeated Sanjay Jain and Ravindra Borkar sealing Team Sensattions victory over Team Spinxttreme 8-4.

Talking about the same Abhishek Jain CEO of Prime Table Tennis said,“A huge congratulations to Team Sensattions for winning the league, also huge applause for the other teams and participants who participated in this league. The atmosphere and intensity was like something other, it was like these guys rolled back the years and showcased sensational table tennis.”