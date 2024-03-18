Oh Canada! - TSX Venture-Listed Mining Stocks - (TSXV: FIN) (TSXV: SLMN) (TSXV: AMRQ) (TSXV: LVG)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the mining sector.

The newest mining companies explore and develop properties with copper, gold and lithium deposits.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Idaho Copper Corp . (OTCPink: COPR ) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing a large copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in Idaho (United States), ("the CuMo" project). The CuMo project currently consists of one hundred and twenty-six (126) federal unpatented lode mining claims, and six (6) patented mining claims. In total, the project comprises approximately 2,640 acres. The unpatented lode mining claims and patented claims are situated in an unorganized mining district in Boise County, Idaho

Amaroq Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:AMRQ ) -formerly AEX Gold Inc.- is a Greenland-focussed mining company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties and other strategic mineral assets in Greenland.

Lake Victoria Gold Limited (TSXV:LVG ) is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LVG. Leveraging our unique position and experience, the Company is principally focused on growth and consolidation in the highly prolific and prospective Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania.

Akobo Minerals AB (Oslo Bors: AKOBO ) is a Scandinavian-based gold exploration and boutique mining company, currently holding an exploration license covering 182 km2 and a mining license covering 16 km2 in the Gambela region and Dima Woreda, Ethiopia. The company has established itself as the leading gold exploration company in Ethiopia through more than 13 years of on-the-ground activity, which has now been enhanced further with the development of its Segele mine.

American West Metals Limited (ASX: AW1 ) is an Australian company focused on growth through the discovery and development of major base metal mineral deposits in Tier 1 jurisdictions of North America. Our portfolio of copper and zinc projects include significant existing resource inventories and high-grade mineralisation that can generate robust mining proposals.

Champion Electric Metals Inc . (CSE:LTHM ) (OTCQB:CHELF ) is a discovery-focused exploration company that is committed to advancing its highly prospective lithium properties in Quebec, Canada and cobalt properties in Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company owns the Baner gold project in Idaho County and the Champagne polymetallic project in Butte County near Arco.

Solis Minerals Limited (TSXV:SLMN ) (ASX:SLM ) is an emerging lithium explorer focusing on Latin American critical minerals. The Company owns a 100% interest or option to acquire 100% interest in the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil, covering 26,100ha. In addition, Solis also holds a 100% interest in 35,700ha of combined licences and applications of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

European Energy Metals Corp . (OTCQB: EUEMF ; TSXV: FIN ) is a junior mining company currently focussed on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and, specifically, lithium. The company's concessions are located within 15 kms of the Keliber mine and production complex, currently under construction and expected to begin production in H2 2025.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

The newest mining companies explore and develop properties with copper, gold and lithium deposits.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Idaho Copper Corp . (OTCPink: COPR ) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and developing a large copper-molybdenum-silver deposit in Idaho (United States), ("the CuMo" project). The CuMo project currently consists of one hundred and twenty-six (126) federal unpatented lode mining claims, and six (6) patented mining claims. In total, the project comprises approximately 2,640 acres. The unpatented lode mining claims and patented claims are situated in an unorganized mining district in Boise County, Idaho

Amaroq Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:AMRQ ) -formerly AEX Gold Inc.- is a Greenland-focussed mining company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties and other strategic mineral assets in Greenland.

Lake Victoria Gold Limited (TSXV:LVG ) is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LVG. Leveraging our unique position and experience, the Company is principally focused on growth and consolidation in the highly prolific and prospective Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania.

Akobo Minerals AB (Oslo Bors: AKOBO ) is a Scandinavian-based gold exploration and boutique mining company, currently holding an exploration license covering 182 km2 and a mining license covering 16 km2 in the Gambela region and Dima Woreda, Ethiopia. The company has established itself as the leading gold exploration company in Ethiopia through more than 13 years of on-the-ground activity, which has now been enhanced further with the development of its Segele mine.

American West Metals Limited (ASX: AW1 ) is an Australian company focused on growth through the discovery and development of major base metal mineral deposits in Tier 1 jurisdictions of North America. Our portfolio of copper and zinc projects include significant existing resource inventories and high-grade mineralisation that can generate robust mining proposals.

Champion Electric Metals Inc . (CSE:LTHM ) (OTCQB:CHELF ) is a discovery-focused exploration company that is committed to advancing its highly prospective lithium properties in Quebec, Canada and cobalt properties in Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company owns the Baner gold project in Idaho County and the Champagne polymetallic project in Butte County near Arco.

Solis Minerals Limited (TSXV:SLMN ) (ASX:SLM ) is an emerging lithium explorer focusing on Latin American critical minerals. The Company owns a 100% interest or option to acquire 100% interest in the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil, covering 26,100ha. In addition, Solis also holds a 100% interest in 35,700ha of combined licences and applications of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

European Energy Metals Corp . (OTCQB: EUEMF ; TSXV: FIN ) is a junior mining company currently focussed on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and, specifically, lithium. The company's concessions are located within 15 kms of the Keliber mine and production complex, currently under construction and expected to begin production in H2 2025.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

For the avid Mining Stock Investors – Check out our free comprehensive directory of Mining Stocks Mining Stocks Directory

Stay up to date on current mining sector news at Gold_Stocks/ and Get News Alerts on Mining Stocks

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.