Cannabis Stock News Bite - Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) Gains In Morning Trading

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Cannabis stock news bite - Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY ) (TSX: TLRY ), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company is on the move this morning, trading up at $1.8893, gaining $0.1593, for a win of 9.2081% in US markets. The stock's morning high was $1.92.

The Company announced March 14th, a groundbreaking achievement in the medical cannabis industry in Portugal. Following the successful approval of our Tilray whole flower THC 18, Tilray Medical has now received approval for the first medical cannabis extract, Tilray Oral Solution THC 5 CBD 20, in Portugal, marking a significant milestone in medical cannabis availability and patient care within the country.

Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International at Tilray Brands, Inc., said: "This is a monumental step forward for patient care in Portugal. With the approval of our first medical cannabis extract, we are proud to be at the forefront of medical cannabis research and accessibility and continue to demonstrate our commitment to providing innovative, safe, and effective therapeutic options to patients. We continue to pioneer the future of medical cannabis, furthering our mission to empower and inspire individuals to live their best lives."

This landmark approval, confirmed on March 11, 2024, underscores Tilray's commitment to expanding safe and regulated access to medical cannabis for patients in need. The newly approved medical cannabis extract is set to launch in late spring, offering new therapeutic options for patients across Portugal with specified medical conditions. The approved extract is indicated for use in several critical areas of patient care.

