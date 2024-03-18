(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource covering cybersecurity stocks issues an exclusive podcast interview with cybersecurity and counter terrorism expert Roger Cressey.

Roger Cressey is currently a Partner at Mountain Wave Ventures . Rogers' government service included senior cyber security and counterterrorism positions in the Clinton and Bush Administrations

Roger gives a historical and future view of cybersecurity, how AI is playing a current and future role and what to look for as an investor in the space.

Listen to the podcast on Investorideas:

Cybersecurity Expert Roger Cressey Talks about Future Growth, Threats, and how AI will Play a Key Role

Stocks mentioned: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD ), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT )

