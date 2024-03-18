Gold Faces Steady Dollar Ahead Of Fed Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Gold prices stabilized to a certain extent after sliding last week from their peak as they reacted to last week's economic data, as stronger-than-expected inflation supported the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. The data weighed on expectations for earlier interest rate cuts by the Fed. Traders could remain cautious as they await the Fed's interest rate decision due later this week, with market consensus projecting rates to remain unchanged at 5.5%. A less hawkish stance from the Fed could lead to a weaker dollar, lower yields, and potentially bolster gold prices, providing underlying support for the metal.

At the same time, gold may find continued support in Chinese demand which could help extend its rally. Chinese gold ETFs saw inflows for the third consecutive month in February, adding RMB778 million ($109 million) and reaching a record-high total AUM of RMB31 billion ($4.3 billion). Moreover, the People's Bank of China reported another 12-tonne gold purchase in February, extending its buying streak to 16 months and bringing the total reserves to 2,257 tonnes.