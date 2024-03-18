Cannabis Stock News Bite - Investors High On Cannabis Stock Gains - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) Up Over 20%

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Cannabis stock news bite - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED ) (Nasdaq: CGC) is giving investors in the sector a high as it trades at $5.18, up over $1.00 or 23.92% in Canadian markets. The stock had a day's high of $5.60 in morning trading on the TSX. On the NASDAQ, the stock is trading at $3.7500, up 0.6700 or 21.7533%.

Cannabis stocks are on the run following news Friday that US VP Harris is urging the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to reschedule marijuana as a lower-risk drug. Hope that cannabis will be reclassified by the DEA has renewed interest in the stocks again; long overdue for investors in the sector.

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives. Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Canopy Growth's CPG portfolio includes gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

